Nurses – spotlight on pay and conditions

Sir, – As a hospital consultant I frequently hear of two (sometimes, at night, one) nurse per ward of 30 inpatients, many of whom are extremely unwell, immobile (and often very heavy to lift), confused, intoxicated, bleeding, incontinent, breathless and acutely decompensating. For these nurses the short staffing is mentally and physically very draining.

I can’t comment on what pay the Government can afford but it has long struck me that there are several areas where a surprising lack of respect is shown to front-line staff.

In many hospitals, junior staff have no access to parking. They have to pay full cost to use the visitor spaces – that’s if those on a late shift can get one. Nurses working unsocial hours are often compelled to walk alone in unsafe areas in the dark. Free parking should be prioritised for them, and shuttles at night linking the hospital to main public transport.

For vital key workers such as nurses, who start work earlier and finish later than most, subsidised housing should be ring-fenced in central Dublin, as it is in London.

It would show respect to provide some perks such as subsidised health insurance for committed staff so that they can access the doctor and hospital of their choice.

Pay issues apart, if a country wants to keep good nurses it should show (not just tell) them that they are valued. – Yours, etc,

Dr CARLA GLYNN,

Consultant

Anaesthetist,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – As a former nurse, I would like to voice my support for the nurses and their strike. Qualified nurses receive a surprisingly small income as a profession when compared to others in the public service. Their pay is far behind where it should be because they have not taken industrial action. I find it disappointing that there are those who trivialise the current situation, or vilify the nurses (the “damage” that would be done by the strike).

Others use statistics out of context to suggest our nurse patient ratio is higher than other European countries to justify why they are not entitled to a pay increase.

I was fortunate to work abroad as a nurse and in a professional environment where I was paid commensurate to my role, but not so in Ireland.

Academic entrance requirements and training demands to nursing are high yet the rewards are not there, with a low salary, unsociable hours, and a lack of resources in a significant and responsible role.

I believe our universally recognised high standard of nursing in Ireland is under threat, and we are deterring young people in Ireland who might be most suited to join this caring profession.

I hope that our Ministers act and provide a better offer to our nurses. – Yours, etc,

FIONA O’RIAIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Everyone is aware that the problem of recruiting nurses for the salaries offered is causing difficulties in every hospital and caring institution in Ireland. There is no point in wringing our hands about this in future if we are not prepared to pay a bit more tax now to enable the nurses to be paid a decent wage. – Yours,etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN.

Dublin 3.