Nurses and strike action

Sir, – While very appreciative of the contribution of nurses, the response of the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) to the latest Government proposal of new talks is disingenuous to say the least (News, February 5th).

The “most cynical move in a long time” would be much more appropriately applied to the strategy of the INMO, which usually at this time of the year would be dramatising the annual crisis in A&Es around the country.

If the INMO was sincere in its protestations of prioritising patient care, it would not have embarked on its strike in the period when the health system would be under severe pressure anyway. It’s sad to see a union whose members, I have no doubt, are genuinely committed to the welfare of the sick, undermine their ethos so blatantly.

Refusing to talk is simply blackmail, unworthy of such a dedicated profession. – Yours, etc,

SHANE MOLLOY,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – On behalf of the 10,000 members of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association, I issue an appeal to the Minister of Health Simon Harris and Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe to have meaningful and open discussion with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and to look at all their demands, including pay, which is one of their core issues.

A solution has to be found. There is room for creativity within the public service agreement.

Last week the nurses’ strike affected 25,000 patients. This week that figure is in the region of 50,000 patients, as stated by the HSE, and more strikes are planned, which will further incur hardships.

Who will staff the long-awaited National Children’s Hospital whenever it is finished? Will our highly trained nurses and medical personnel be still available or will they have gone to join their colleagues in far-flung countries where they are better paid, have more opportunities for career advancement and are more appreciated?

Talk to the nurses directly and not through the media!

JOSEPHINE HELLY,

National President,

Irish Countrywomen’s

Association,

Merrion Road, Dublin 4.

Sir, – We all appreciate the problem of knock-on effects of conceding to the INMO demands and the impact of any disruption to the national pay agreements.

But in the national interest and in the interest of attracting nurses to the profession in future, an exception should be made in these circumstances.

Otherwise the problem of shortages of nurses in all our health institutions, the loss of trained nurses to other countries, and the dangers of an overstressed workforce will haunt us for years to come.

The Government must see beyond the same old excuses and realise that this case is different. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.