Numbers, infinity and God

Sir, – I suspect that there is a small – but important – word missing from the last sentence of the fourth-last paragraph of Joe Humphreys’s discussion with Jim Levine (“To infinity and beyond: The numbers game behind God’s ‘existence’”, Unthinkable, February 6th). What Descartes and Leibniz disagreed about was whether God could make two plus three not equal five.

Jim Levine rightly notes that Leibniz dismissed the suggestion, but Descartes, at the very least, vacillated on the issue! – Yours, etc,

HARRY McCAULEY,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.