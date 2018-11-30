Numb at failure to address climate change

Sir, – When will someone in the Government commit to climate change? I am now beyond embarrassment or frustration and have now entered a stage of numb disbelief with the failure of anyone at the Government level to take any meaningful action on climate change.

They seem to be blind to the current and future costs (both financial and human) of increasing our greenhouse gases. It is long past time for urgent action, yet we are still subjected to vacuous political rhetoric that has become synonymous with climate change. – Yours, etc,

PETER COX,

President,

International Scientific

Committee on Energy,

Sustainability & Climate

Change, Dublin 6.