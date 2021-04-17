Sir, – William Reville’s recent article on nuclear power in Ireland was an interesting read (“We need nuclear power to manage climate change”, Science, April 15th).

What the article didn’t discuss is that Ireland is already using nuclear power, and has been since 2001, albeit through electrical interconnectors to Britain and its fleet of nuclear power stations. Another interconnector to France is in the pipeline, which will inevitably mean increased use of nuclear power in Ireland, given the dominance of nuclear power in France’s electricity industry.

Perhaps this an Irish solution to an Irish problem – take all the rewards of nuclear power but none of the risks. – Yours, etc,

JAMES CONROY,

Mullingar, Co Westmeath.