Nuclear power

Sir, –There has been a complete lack of discussion with the public at government level of the various small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) that will be coming on stream in the next few years. Several of these would be of a suitable size, 50 to 300 MW, for Ireland, as a sustainable, low-carbon, back-up to wind and solar energy here.

The Green Party is standing firm on its insistence on a commitment of an average 7 per cent reduction in carbon emissions per year.

Under present policy, how can we provide the increasing low-carbon electricity we will need to effect the movement of light transport and home heating off coal, oil and peat, and prevent a reliance on imported fracked gas? – Yours, etc,

Dr ANNE BAILY,

Ballyneale,

Carrick-on-Suir,

Co Tipperary.