NTA should consider school bus network

Sir, – The National Transport Authority’s ambitious plan to widen many roads in Dublin to alleviate traffic flow and enhance bus, pedestrian and cyclist travel is admirable in its intentions but flawed in its execution.

I wonder have any of the planning team considered a school bus system in Dublin instead of such a drastic redevelopment plan?

Any Dublin motorist will attest to the fact that traffic on all Dublin roads is almost halved during mid-term breaks and during the summer months when schools are closed.

Perhaps refining what we already have rather than ploughing up our roads to make them bigger for more cars and buses would be a more efficient use of the NTA’s time and our money? – Yours, etc,

LOUGHLIN McSWEENEY,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.