Sir, – “NPHET” isn’t a pronounceable word and therefore is not a true acronym.

Mostly, it emerges from people’s lips as “Nephet”, cheating with an extra syllable.

I, and a minority of others, prefer to say “En-phet”, which separates the “N” sound for pronunciation purposes. – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.