Nphet – by the numbers

Sir,– With the advent of the vaccine, I presume Nphet will be eager to share with the public the precise number of new vaccinations at its daily briefing.

As the number of new infections soars, surely sharing some good news would be a tonic for us all. – Yours, etc,

GRAHAM CONWAY,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Vague waffle about vaccine numbers is unacceptable. We need daily updates on the number of vaccinations carried out, as well as a realistic estimate of the earliest and latest dates when the various age cohorts may expect to receive a vaccination.

And yes, it’s personal. I’m 82. – Yours, etc,

JIM BOYLAN,

Dublin 6.