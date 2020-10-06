NPHET and the Government

Sir,– Regardless of the merits or otherwise of moving to a Level 5 lockdown, this technical expert group needs to get its house in order and communicate properly with the Government in the first instance.

The long-suffering public did not deserve hearing more bad news on the Sunday night news! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – It is worth remembering that NPHET is essentially the HSE, which pre-pandemic was a shambles of mismanagement, and this same coterie has been effectively delegated the governance of the country by Ministers more eager to abdicate responsibility than to do their jobs and manage. Even at this late stage, is it too late to see the Government govern, taking advice but not instructions from NPHET? – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN GLEESON,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Those sitting in Dáil Éireann were elected by us to govern. NPHET is an advisory body only. Government has never found it difficult to ignore advice from many other highly professional organisations.

Just ask the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association and the Irish Patient Association. Years and decades of wonderful advice, and not a single word listened to. – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – At the last election, I do not recall seeing NPHET on the ballot paper.

It does, however, seem to be in charge of the country at the moment. – Yours, etc,

CATHAL O’DONNELL,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.