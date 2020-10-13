Nphet and mental wellbeing

Sir, – Nphet was established by the Government to provide direction and oversee Ireland’s public-health response to Covid-19 and promote healthy communities and healthy behaviours to assist the nation to navigate the current pandemic. To date, it has have done very well in relation to our physical wellbeing.

Now, however, over eight months into this pandemic, Nphet has not yet considered or addressed mental health wellbeing and the impact Covid is having on the nation’s mental health. Is Nphet and the Department of Health still at that stage where physical health is all that matters?

How long more are we going to ignore mental health? It is unfortunate that Nphet is neglecting to lead on and give a voice to this critical aspect of our nation’s health! Some would say there is no health without mental health. – Yours, etc,

EITHNE

CUSACK, RPN. RGN

Dublin 15.