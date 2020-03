Sir, – To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the HSE advises the public to wash their hands frequently with warm water for at least 15 seconds.

In most pubs, the hot tap in the gents produces no water at all, while the trickle of water from the cold tap stops after two seconds. Hopefully these issues will be resolved after Lent. – Yours, etc,

MICHIEL DROST,

Glasnevin,

Dublin 11.