Now for the hard part

Sir, – While some politicians engage in an orgy of self congratulation, I would invite all those elected to reflect on the fact that no one party achieved even one-quarter of the first-preference votes. The people indeed have spoken, and from where I am standing we have done so with great caution. We are saying we do not trust any one party to deliver what is needed in this country. So, politicians, please continue to listen to the people. Work together for the good of all and enough with the self-congratulation; the results do not justify it. – Yours, etc,

PAULA MOLLOY,

Baldoyle,

Dublin 13.