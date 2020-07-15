Sir, – I note both authors of two recent letters regarding Notre Dame’s leprechaun mascot (Letters, July 11th, 14th) start their correspondence by stating that they are outraged.

Perhaps there is something to this “fighting Irish” idea after all? – Yours, etc,

PAUL LAVIN,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – A letter writer (Letters, July 14th) is “outraged that such an offensive symbol is still being used”.

Are readers seriously suggesting that the little people should be banned from Notre Dame football games or are they just being impish? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL ROONEY,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.