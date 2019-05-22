Not so hot on sustainable heating scheme

Sir, – Kevin McPartland (Letters, May 21st) mentions the grants available to upgrade one’s home heating available from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the difficulties associated with heat pumps.

A further point concerning the SEAI grants is that one must use one of the approved registered contractors listed on their website.

I contacted all of the contractors listed for Co Leitrim by phone and email.

Not one of them replied. – Yours, etc,

JOHN

GAFFNEY,

Carrick on Shannon,

Co Leitrim.