Not in my backyard

Sir, – With what appears to be an increasing number of Nimby-type planning issues arising, I please ask all those concerned citizens to ask themselves two questions before they start a petition.

Where are your children going to live?

Imagine the joy it would bring you, if your children and possibly grandchildren were able to live within walking or easy cycling distance and could call in easily on the way home from work or school in the local community.

Where would you like to live when you are older?

I suggest taking a walk around the neighbourhood. It’s likely that you live in an older estate of exactly the same type of three- or four- or five-bedroom house. And so is the estate next to that, and the one next to that, and the one next to that. So do you want to rattle around in the big empty house or would that nice two-bed apartment around the corner be attractive?

Back to that word “community” – it would be nice to stay in the community with the familiar shops, hairdresser and doctors surgery. The problem is, there is nowhere to downsize to in the community because someone started that petition, and you signed it. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN GROGAN,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.