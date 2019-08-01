Not-for-profit childcare

Sir, – The law says that every child from the age of six must receive an education, and the State obliges by providing primary schooling from first to sixth classes. In addition to that legal obligation, the State has successfully been providing free “Early Childhood Care and Education” (ECCE) to four and five-year-olds through the two-year infant cycle (or “babies” and “high babies”, as they were once know) in our primary schools.

Surely it wouldn’t be that difficult to incorporate the ECCE scheme for three-year-olds into our existing primary school infrastructure, eliminating the need for private, profit-driven, toddler-taming business? – Yours, etc,

AISLING FOLEY,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.