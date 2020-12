Sir, – I want to thank my son Andrew for his sensible and courageous decision not to come home for Christmas.

I wish there were more like him.

He will spend Christmas on his own in London as his flatmates have gone away for Christmas, but we and he know that it’s the right decision.

We look forward to better times ahead if everyone does their best.

– Yours, etc,

MARIA MAGUIRE,

Moycullen,

Co Galway.