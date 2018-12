Sir, – What a marvellous and witty article Conor Pope wrote for Saturday’s paper (“Sacred hearts, stereos, JFK and ashtrays: 22 relics of Irish homes past”, Home & Design, December 15th).

As a person in her early 70s, I can resonate with every single one of the 22 items!

Well done to the ever infallible Mr Pope ! – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE AHERNE,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.