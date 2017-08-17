Northern Ireland’s farmers and Brexit

Sir, – Martin McDonald (August 15th), writing from Terenure in Dublin, says “we are waiting to learn how the UK will support NI farmers after Brexit”. It is not his concern and so he need not wait. NI farmers will be supported by their government from the £20 billion it will no longer send to Brussels.

What Mr McDonald should be more concerned about is how Southern Irish farmers will survive when they lose their export market for beef, mushrooms, etc, in the UK market! – Yours, etc,

Lord KILCLOONEY,

(Former MEP),

Mullinure, Co Armagh.