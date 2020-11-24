Northern Ireland’s centenary

Sir, – In commenting on Diarmaid Ferriter’s observation that the North was created in 1921, David McCarter (Letters, November 23rd) states that “the South left, the North did not. Or you left without us”.

I suggest that another way of looking at this is that the South regained its independence while the North remained occupied. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN

CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – David McCarter is right. Northern Ireland was not created in 1921. The country that came into existence was the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

I look forward to next year’s London parades and fireworks celebrating the UK’s first 100 years. – Yours, etc,

JOHN

GRENHAM,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.