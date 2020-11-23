Northern Ireland’s centenary

Sir, – It might be constructive if Diarmaid Ferriter would rethink the observation that the North was created in 1921 (“Marking centenary of ‘bloody awful country’ a tall order”, Opinion & Analysis, August 21st). It was not. It was the part of Ireland that the Treaty left behind. My grandfather did not then become a citizen of a newly formed country. Nothing changed except for the creation of a devolved parliament with reserved powers, etc. The change was that 26 counties left the UK to become a separate state. Putting it more bluntly, the South left, the North did not. Or, you left without us. – Yours, etc,

DAVID McCARTER,

Hillsborough,

Co Down.