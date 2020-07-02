Northern Ireland and the Seanad

Sir, – In the article ‘‘’Huge insult’ not to be told about Seanad snub, says Marshall” (News, June 30th), it was stated that Niall Ó Donnghaile is the only member of the Seanad from Northern Ireland. You appear to have forgotten the recently elected Derry native Senator Elisha McCallion.

Despite Ian Marshall’s concerns that the people of the North are being ignored, it appears there are still at least two members of the Upper House who hail from north of the Border. – Yours, etc,

SHANE FORDE,

Leicester Forest East,

Leicestershire, UK.