Northern Ireland and Scotland

Sir, – Recent discussions in your newspaper on the possible break-up of the UK have highlighted, once again, the difference between Scotland and Northern Ireland as members. Contrast the ongoing efforts to persuade the Scots to stay with the apparent English indifference to the future of Northern Ireland. In surgical terms, if the loss of Scotland is like having your leg amputated, then the departure of Northern Ireland would seem more like having your appendix out. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Phibsborough, Dublin 7.