North and South

A chara,– One of the special joys of growing up in Derry in the 1960s and 1970s was going to the seaside in Donegal, and stopping for what everyone called “Free State chocolate”, which, although it was made by Cadbury, tasted nicer than the same company’s chocolate in “The North.”

To this day my sister in Derry uses the term, and I am happy to report I can get Free State chocolate in a large Edinburgh supermarket, and it still tastes better. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.

Sir, – It is not only Ireland that has the oddity of having “the most northerly point in the South”. In Britain, one of the most northerly counties is Sutherland (“southern land”), which it was if you were a Viking! – Yours, etc,

DAVID SEXTON,

East Sussex,

UK.

Sir, – I am from Cork. As far as I am concerned everywhere else on the island of Ireland is Not Cork. – Yours, etc,

SEAN FLEMING,

Ballycotton,

Co Cork.