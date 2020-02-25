Sir, – On reading Ronan McGreevy’s article “Why Sinn Féin will not call the State by its name” (Analysis, February 24th), I am reminded of the confusion the terms North and South of Ireland have here in Donegal. We refer to any trip to Derry as a journey to “The North” – even though it’s on the same latitude; and I’m amused that in undertaking my 100km trip southeast to my Land Rover dealer in Enniskillen I am referred to by them as being from “The South”. This being Ireland, I doubt that after unification these inexactitudes will be resolved! – Yours, etc,

KENNETH HARPER,

Burtonport,

Co Donegal.