Noel Grealish’s Dáil comments
Sir, – There must be an election in the offing as Noel Grealish TD is already playing his Trump card. – Yours, etc,
RORY J WHELAN,
Drogheda,
Co Meath.
Sir, – Noel Grealish’s ill-advised comments in the Dáil serve one positive purpose: they remind us that people who move here as migrants are, like generations of migrants before them, hell bent on what most of us want – to work hard to create a better life for ourselves and our loved ones.
Personally, I think that’s admirable. – Yours, etc,
SIOBHAN
McGEE,
Churchtown,
Dublin 14.