Noel Grealish’s Dáil comments

Sir, – There must be an election in the offing as Noel Grealish TD is already playing his Trump card. – Yours, etc,

RORY J WHELAN,

Drogheda,

Co Meath.

Sir, – Noel Grealish’s ill-advised comments in the Dáil serve one positive purpose: they remind us that people who move here as migrants are, like generations of migrants before them, hell bent on what most of us want – to work hard to create a better life for ourselves and our loved ones.

Personally, I think that’s admirable. – Yours, etc,

SIOBHAN

McGEE,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.