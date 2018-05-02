Nobody’s fuel

Sir , – Attempting to clear out my garage I discovered five Calor Gas cylinders that have been accumulated over the past 10 years. I, or someone else, would have paid deposits of up to €25 on each of these. A call to Calor to find out where I could return them and get a refund revealed that: 1) I should have registered the cylinders with it when I purchased them; 2) it’s a rental charge whose value depreciates over seven years; and 3) I should bring them to the recycling centre since they are of no value. Funny how none of that was ever pointed out to me when I was purchasing the cylinders in the first place. – Yours, etc,

DES CULLEN,

Bray, Co Wicklow.