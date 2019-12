Sir, – It is very refreshing having just driven from Manchester to Liverpool city and on to Holyhead for the ferry home without encountering one election poster. Not one, not even an iota. Not even a tie wrap to be seen or any poster anywhere. Nowhere. Amazing how 66 million people can vote without wasting millions and destroying every lamppost and road sign in sight. – Yours, etc,

MARCUS HAYES,

Knocklyon, Dublin 16.