No time to waste

A chara, – I am writing to suggest an immediate tax on single-use plastic bottles and plastic packaging as a means of creating fast and lasting change for the environment. The UK plans to introduce one in 2022 after a four-year lead in period. We don’t have the luxury of another four years dithering with eight million tons of plastic being dumped in the ocean every year.

Look to the plastic bag tax for the speed of behavioural change that is possible when tax is charged. – Yours, etc,

MARESE HICKEY

Clontarf

Dublin 3.