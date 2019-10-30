No time to change the clocks

Sir, – Anne Curtis writes “daylight saving time causes a one-hour mismatch between our body clock and social clock” (“Daylight saving time is bad for your health”, Opinion, October 28th).

Here in the far west of Ireland, the mismatch amounts to about one hour and 40 minutes. Abolition of “daylight saving time” would remove a source of aggravation to those of us living in Connacht. – Yours, etc,

JOHN S HOLMES,

Leenane, Co Galway.

Sir, – If the EU goes ahead with eliminating seasonal clock changes, I agree with Dr Annie Curtis (Opinion, October 28th) and Louis Hogan (October 29th) that Ireland remain on standard time. Or, as we commonly call it, winter time.

This is an issue that is not to be taken lightly and should be discussed and researched from all angles. If Ireland stays on summer time, we will have pitch black darkness, just like the middle of the night, at 9 am. All schools and parents in Ireland should be aware of this.

Also, outside workers and morning commuters would be affected.

We tried staying on summer time in Ireland already. It didn’t work and we went back to changing our clocks twice a year. Russia tried to stay on summer time and had to give it up for depression and other health reasons.

I personally don’t think seasonal clock changes are a problem. Nowadays, we travel all the time, no pun intended, and adapt to new time zones without any major problems.

Ireland, Portugal and the UK are the only three countries that currently share the same time zone. We should stick together and stay on winter time if seasonal clock changes are abolished. – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN KELLEHER,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.