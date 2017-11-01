No time for a chat

A chara, – I had a mini-stroke two years ago that affected my speech. It is very frustrating, but I wish there could be “time for a chat” on those occasions when people I talk to don’t understand me!

I observed a family in a restaurant where the mother was reading her messages on her mobile phone, the dad was talking on his phone and the two children were involved with their tablets – there was no conversation at all! Pity! Chat on Sinead (Sinead Hamill, October 28th)! – Yours, etc,

THELMA SKOYLES.

Clane, Co Kildare.