Sir, – Because of the current pandemic we now have to book in advance for a place at Mass for Christmas!

Imagine the scene over two milleniums ago, at that inn in Bethlehem, when Joseph and Mary asked for a room so that she could give birth to our Saviour. “I’m sorry, but as you have no ticket we can’t let you in!” – Yours, etc,

TERRY BARRY,

D ublin 2.