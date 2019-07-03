No more kids – or moms and dads

Sir, – While I can sympathise with Brenda Goodman (June 29th) on the disappearance of children from our lexicon, to be replaced by “kids”, I feel the departure of the parents is far more serious.

“Mothers” and “Fathers” have disappeared from our published forums to be replaced by “Mums” (or even worse, “Moms”) and “Dads”.

Please bring back our mothers and fathers. Even the Irish “Mammy ” would be preferable to the current trend – “I guess”. – Yours, etc,

MARK MINIHAN,

New Ross,

Co Wexford.