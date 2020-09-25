No more daily briefings?

Sir, – Isn’t it about time that collectively, as a responsible society, we paused the daily Covid-19 briefings? Scientifically and medically, the relevant statistics are based on 14 -day averages. We do not need to know the rolling figures on a daily basis.

I would argue that the daily Department of Health briefings do not add anything substantial to the sum of our knowledge and have begun, in fact, to lead to a morbid and prurient interest which is detrimental to our collective public health.

We do not need to know these statistics every day. We do not benefit from knowing such daily statistics. They are adding to a sense of depression and even of alarm which is harmful to public health concerns. Enough!

Weekly or even fortnightly statistics on Covid-19 would more than serve the public interest. – Yours, etc,

DÓNAL DENHAM,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.