No mention of climate crisis

Sir, – In describing the greatest threats to Europe, Eckhard Lübkemeier singles out the usual EU bogeymen of Google, Facebook and Amazon, and how Europe “enables us to stand up to them” (“Brexit is a triumph of European solidarity – for now”, Opinion, December 5th). But nowhere does he mention the gravest threat that Europe is actually facing: the climate crisis.

It would have been more helpful to hear how Europe enables us to stand up to Germany and France’s two largest companies, the global car manufacturer Volkswagen AG, and the oil behemoth Total SA, which contribute to, and profit from, the destruction of the planet.

Now that might bring Europe together. – Yours, etc,

RONAN Ó FATHAIGH,

Amsterdam,

The Netherlands.