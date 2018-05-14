No idea where or when

Sir, – History is to be downgraded as an exam subject, leaving maths, English and Irish as the only compulsory subjects.

So now we won’t know how we got into the next mess, geography won’t be there to tell us where we should go, Latin is long gone so we won’t be able to make a stab at reading where we have reached when we get there, but we will have the oul’ cupla focal to confuse the natives who we meet there. Great or what? – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.