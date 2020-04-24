No evidence to support idea of ‘behavioural fatigue’

Sir, – Newton Emerson (“Forgotten ‘fatigue debate’ could be about to return”, Opinion & Analysis, April 16th) argues that the UK delayed introducing social distancing measures because of advice from behavioural scientists that such measures might be hard to sustain for a protracted period.

He then states that, “The Republic has followed the same path, including use of the same advice, some of it from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).”

Since it was me supplying the behavioural advice from the ESRI, I can state with some confidence that this is not true. In fact, we advised that we knew of no evidence to support the idea of “behavioural fatigue” being discussed in the UK. Furthermore, Ireland did not follow the UK path, instead introducing measures more quickly and, in my personal view, wisely.

Although inaccurate, the example was further used by the article to cast doubt on the usefulness of behavioural science generally during the current crisis. This is a pity. Multiple interventions based on findings from behavioural science are being used around to world to save lives, mainly through improved hygiene and compliance with social distancing. – Yours, etc,

PETE LUNN,

Associate Research

Professor,

Behavioural Research Unit,

Economic and Social

Research Institute,

Dublin 2.