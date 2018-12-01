No Eircode needed

Sir, – Ernie Shepherd (November 28th) wrote concerning a problem he had with An Post.

Here’s an example of better An Post service – I recently had a letter printed in the New York Times. My address was shown as just “Dungarvan, Ireland”. A NYT reader in the US responded by posting a letter of comment to me using just that address – no street name, no house number, no Eircode. The letter arrived at my house within a week. Excellent work An Post! – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.