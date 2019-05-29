No cause for cerebration

Sir, – Diarmaid Ferriter writes that Seamus Mallon “has given this subject [Irish unity] considered cerebration ...” (Books Reviews, May 25th).

According to both my Oxford and Chambers dictionaries, cerebration means “brain-action (especially unconscious)”.

Is this what he actually intended to say? I hope he simply meant that Mr Mallon had given the matter much thought.

I suspect that, like many academics, Prof Ferriter could not resist the lure of a four-syllable word. – Yours, etc,

LIAM McAULEY,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.