A chara, –The absence of any apology for acts of IRA violence in the graveside speech given by Gerry Adams is noted (Kevin McKenna funeral: former IRA chief of staff buried in Monaghan, Home News, June 28th).

If every wrong thing you ever did was someone else’s fault then you have no need to say sorry. Right? – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Dublin.