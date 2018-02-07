Nigel Farage in Ireland

Sir, – A letter-writer describes Nigel Farage as a “Little Englander”, which typifies the defensiveness, scorn and outrage that seems to have been heaped on Mr Farage for having the temerity to come here and question the sacred cow that is our EU membership.

Anything it seems but discuss, or refute, some of the quite valid arguments he continues to highlight, in relation to the direction in which the EU is headed.

Pro-EU types would do well to remember that once upon a time Nigel Farage was a lone voice in the wilderness in the UK, scorned and laughed at by the establishment. We all know what happened next. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.