Nigel Farage in Ireland

Sir, – Through the good offices of your newspaper, I would like to remind Nigel Farage that Ireland became independent of the United Kingdom almost 100 years ago, and we are quite capable of making a dog’s dinner of our own future and politics without his unwelcome and arrogant interference.

He should go back to his “Little England” and try his arguments on the Scots and Northern Irish, who have had their electoral will suppressed by the self-interest of Mr Farage’s English voters. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McENEANEY,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.