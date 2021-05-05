NI centenary – a wider perspective

Sir, – The lengthy letter headed “Centenary of Northern Ireland – a wide variety of perspectives” (Letters, May 3rd) is signed by eight distinguished academics in the field.

But there’s nothing very “wide” about the perspectives at all: of the eight signatories, six are from the North (four of these from Queen’s University Belfast), two from England, and none from the South.

Why not a really “wide” variety of perspectives, with contributions from European and American commentators? The present design seems predictably provincial. – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH McMINN,

Belfast.