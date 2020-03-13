Newtonian mechanics

Sir, – It’s not often that I’m nodding in agreement with Newton Emerson, but his words apply both North and South of the Border (“‘Cash for ash’ inquiry report priced into Stormont already” (Opinion & Analysis, March 12th). “Power-sharing is exposed as dependent not on rules or even relationships but on whether the ruthless self-interest of the two main parties coincides.”

Rock on, Newton. – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE BIRD,

Doolin,

Co Clare.

Sir, – It seems that the craving for subsidies from Westminster is one thing that unites orange and green. – Yours, etc,

L KAVANAGH,

Dublin 3.