Newtonian dynamics

Sir, – Thank God for the wit and wisdom of Newton Emerson (Opinion & Analysis, January 23rd). How neatly put – that we applaud when Sinn Féin goes into government in Belfast but are horrified that it should wield power in Dublin. – Yours, etc,

PAUL MAHER,

Annacarty, Tipperary.

Sir, – Unlike Newton Emerson, I welcome “political infantilisation” at Stormont. It is a step up from continually throwing the toys out of the pram. One day Stormont may even take its first steps forward and start growing up. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McANDREW,

Moira, Co Down.