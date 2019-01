Sir, – Wouldn’t it be wonderful if, as we enter a new year, many of the broadcasters at RTÉ, Newstalk (ironically), Today FM and a wavelength of other stations around the country made a resolution to pronounce the word “news” as it should be, rather than as the Americanised “noos”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN MacKENNA,

Royal Oak,

Co Carlow.