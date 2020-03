Sir, – I am sure I’m not alone in wishing to congratulate RTÉ for its comprehensive coverage of the continuing Covid-19 outbreak. This is a boon for people like me who are now housebound as a result of the virus.

I would also like to applaud The Irish Times for its own marvellous reporting which thankfully I can access online. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE McELDOWNEY,

Howth,

Dublin 13.