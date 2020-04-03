New ways and old ways

Sir, – I can’t go to the pub. I can’t go to the restaurant. I can’t go to the theatre. I can’t buy Gucci clothes. I don’t rush my walk as I have no appointments. I find myself calling old friends that I haven’t spoken to in years.

I find myself calling old enemies, that I wished I had called sooner. I find myself reading more books and starting to learn bridge.

In fact I find myself looking at life differently.

The quicker we get back to normal the better! – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN HALPIN,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.