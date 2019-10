Sir, – Your “New to the Parish” piece (Sorcha Pollak, “In Ireland people saw my potential even if they knew little about me”, October 16th) would give one the strength to face another day. Patrycja Jurkowska is an inspirational young woman whose story is heart-warming and so encouraging in a world where bad news and uncertainty are on every page. – Yours, etc,

DONAL KING,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.